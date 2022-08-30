Kayleigh Green vows to play ‘smarter’ as Wales chase World Cup spot

Green was dismissed during away games in Slovenia and France, both times after receiving two yellow cards.

With Wales needing four points from their final two games to guarantee a World Cup play-off place, the importance of keeping 11 players on the pitch cannot be underestimated.

Brighton forward Green said: “Anybody who knows me knows that aggression is part of my game.

“But there’s elements that I can’t lose my concentration and do some things I’ve done in previous games.

“I’ve gone back on those games and reviewed my red cards.

“It hasn’t changed my aggression, but I’ll be smarter about the way I use my aggression.”

France have already secured qualification for next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand by topping the group.

Wales head to Greece on Friday before hosting third-placed Slovenia, whom they lead by two points, at the Cardiff City Stadium next Tuesday.

Record crowd

A record crowd for a Wales women’s fixture is already guaranteed with 9,500 tickets sold for the Slovenia game.

Green said: “It’s been fantastic this summer to see the coverage of women’s football at the Euros, and the amount of fans hitting record numbers.

“It’s also fantastic as a nation to see our ticket sales on the back of what we’ve achieved.

“I’m sure it (Slovenia) will be a great night, but our sole focus is on the Greece game.

“If we don’t perform and get what we need out there, then the Slovenia game is going to look totally different.”

Wales thumped Greece 5-0 in the reverse fixture in Llanelli last November, with Green among the scorers.

She said: “It’s going to be difficult because I’m sure they’ll be a little more defensive.

“We need be a more patient and trust the process in what we’re doing, and hopefully we can come away with three points.”