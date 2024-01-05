Kieffer Moore could leave in January – Bournemouth boss

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has suggested Wales forward Kieffer Moore could leave the Cherries this month.

Moore, who has been linked with moves to Cardiff, Leeds, Ipswich, West Brom, and Middlesbrough, has not started in the Premier League this term, although he could be line to make a rare appearance in Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie at QPR.

Rob Page

Wales manager Rob Page has told players not playing regularly at their clubs to try and go elsewhere in January and get game time ahead of the Euro 2024 play-offs in March.

“He was close in the summer market to leaving the club, but every party decided he stayed with us,” Bournemouth boss Iraola said when asked about Moore ahead of the trip to west London.

“He has been helping the team a lot, but not probably playing as many minutes as he wants.

“Dom (Solanke) has been really performing at a good level and it is difficult to take him out of the game when we are playing with just one forward.

“It will be something that he (Moore) will have a lot to say about this, for me it’s the most important part to listen to the players.

“Some players will prefer to stay and improve their roles, others will prefer to leave for different places where they can probably play more.

“If that’s the player’s opinion, the clubs start to negotiate and make the numbers work.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

