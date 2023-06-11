Kiran Carlson scores brilliant century as Glamorgan go to town against Durham

Kiran Carlson scored a brilliant century to allow Glamorgan to post 390 with the bat on day one of their LV= Insurance County Championship clash against Durham at Seat Unique Riverside.

The Glamorgan skipper scored his second ton of the season against the North East outfit and his fourth of the campaign to provide the foundation of the visitors’ score after opting to bat.

Carlson was dropped on 67 and 107, and he duly made the hosts pay with his knock of 162 supported by 60 from Sam Northeast and a quickfire 45 from Billy Root.

Durham toiled in the afternoon session amid Carlson’s onslaught, but debutant Craig Miles and Ben Raine combined with four wickets apiece to lead a late fightback with the new ball to prevent Glamorgan from breaking past the 400-run mark.

The visitors fell from 340 for four to 390 all out, spurning a decent opportunity to bat the hosts out of the game.

Both sides were shorn of their Ashes stars as Matthew Potts missed out for the home side, while Glamorgan entered the game without Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser.

Despite fielding an inexperienced opening pair of Zain ul-Hassan and Andrew Salter, the visitors opted to bat. Salter and Ul-Hassan fended off the initial new-ball burst, working their way to a fifty partnership within the first hour.

Breakthrough

But Durham new boy Miles made the breakthrough with a brute of a short ball before diving to take a return catch to send Ul-Hassan on his way. Bas de Leede then prised out Colin Ingram and Salter for a well-made 43 as Ollie Robinson took two catches to give Durham the narrow edge in the morning session after reducing the visitors to 81 for three.

After lunch, Carlson issued an emphatic response by taking the attack to the Durham bowlers. The Glamorgan skipper dispatched two sixes against Ajaz Patel and Miles to race his way towards fifty from 72 balls.

Stanley McAlindon had a tough day with the ball as he was given an early warning for a beamer and then struggled with no balls, overstepping several times, as his first six overs cost fifty runs.

McAlindon’s day went from bad to worse when he dropped a simple chance at short mid-wicket to dismiss Carlson for 67, which would loom large over the rest of the innings.

Foundation

Northeast at the other end was not quite as fluent as Carlson, but he was still able to register his third half-century of the season. The two batters shared a stand worth 168 to provide the foundation of the innings before Miles broke the partnership with a gem pinning Northeast lbw for 60.

Carlson pressed on and notched his 11th first-class century, and fourth of the campaign, continuing his 100 per cent conversion rate in 2023. He was handed yet another life on 107 when Miles put down a diving chance at gully.

Root offered quick runs to maintain the pressure on the hosts, only to fall five short of a half-century to the first delivery from the new ball from Raine.

Carlson continued to defy the hosts by working his way to his second consecutive score of over 150 in the Championship.

But the home side fought back in the dying overs of the day as the 25-year-old was finally dismissed to Miles for 162 before James Harris fell in the same over.

Raine ended the Glamorgan innings when he bowled Prem Sisodiya, earning a third bowling bonus point for the hosts and preventing the visitors from taking their score beyond 400.

McAlindon was chosen as the nightwatch and saw out the final over the day to leave Durham four for nought at the close, 386 behind.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

