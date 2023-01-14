Kristian Dennis stars as Carlisle beat Newport 2-0

Kristian Dennis scored one and created another as Carlisle eased to a 2-0 home victory against Newport in Sky Bet League Two.

The Cumbrians’ top scorer netted for a third game in a row as he took his impressive tally for the season to 15 goals in all competitions on the stroke of half-time.

He also provided the assist for Crystal Palace loanee John-Kymani Gordon to wrap up the points on debut at Brunton Park.

The first half was hampered by blustery conditions but Dennis struck in stoppage time with a well-taken goal across the keeper and in off the post.

Carlisle broke at blistering pace for the second as Gordon fired a low shot beyond Exiles stopper Joe Day.

Owen Moxon went looking for a third, but Day held on to keep him out.

County threatened but Priestley Farquharson could only nod wide of the mark while Day produced a good late save to keep out Jack Armer with his legs.

Both sides came close late on as Adam Lewis’ header hit the post before Jordan Gibson’s dipping strike also came back off the woodwork.

