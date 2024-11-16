Kyle Hudlin misses penalty as Newport draw with Grimsby

Newport and Grimsby shared the spoils in an entertaining 0-0 draw at Rodney Parade.

Visiting goalkeeper Jordan Wright denied County’s Kyle Hudlin a second-half winner from the penalty spot in the game’s best chance.

The hosts thought they should have had a penalty in the fifth minute when Kieran Evans appeared to be chopped down in the box, but referee James Oldham waved away the appeals.

When Oldham did point to the spot just before the hour mark, Grimsby were convinced that Kieran Green got the ball as Hudlin tumbled in the area and Cameron McJannet was booked for his protests.

The visitors therefore felt that justice was done when Wright dived at full stretch low to his left to keep out Hudlin’s spot kick.

The Exiles then lost captain Aaron Wildig to injury and goalkeeper Nick Townsend had to be alert soon afterwards to beat away a fierce effort from Evan Khouri.

Substitute Courtney Baker-Richardson missed a great chance to win it for the hosts at the death as the points were shared.

