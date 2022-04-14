Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Kyle Naughton signs Swansea contract extension

14 Apr 2022 1 minute Read
Kyle Naughton. Photo Will Matthews PA Images

Swansea defender Kyle Naughton has agreed a new one-year deal until the summer of 2023.

The 33-year-old’s contract was due to expire in the summer, but he has agreed a new deal which will see his stay at the Swansea.com Stadium reach eight years.

Naughton recently made his 250th appearance for the Swans after joining the club from Tottenham in 2015.

Head coach Russell Martin told Swansea’s website: “I’m so pleased. A lot of people questioned the position he was playing in the team early on, but we knew how important he would be.

“I played with him, so I knew how good a footballer he is. He was a young man when I played with him at Norwich.

“He came on loan, and he’s so mature, intelligent, relaxed but focused. His mentality is brilliant.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.