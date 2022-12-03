Late drama at York costs Wrexham top spot

Wrexham slipped from the summit of the National League as they were held to 1-1 draw in a dramatic finish at York.

Tom O’Connor looked to have won it for the league leaders when he scored an overhead kick a minute from time.

However, York hit back almost immediately, with Manny Duku firing home after being played in by Lenell John-Lewis.

Both sides had seen plenty of chances come and go up to that point without success, while they also both had penalty appeals turned down.

The result, combined with Notts County’s 4-1 win at Scunthorpe, sees Wrexham fall a point behind their promotion rivals, while York are seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

