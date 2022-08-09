Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Late Oxford comeback sees Swansea knocked out after penalty shoot out

09 Aug 2022 2 minute read
The sun sets on Swansea’s cup hopes. Photo Andrew Matthews PA Images

League One Oxford shocked Championship outfit Swansea 5-3 on penalties after storming back from two goals down at half-time to force a 2-2 draw.

Penalties were earned thanks to Cameron Brannagan’s stoppage-time equaliser, but Swansea should have been out of sight after a dominant first half.

Jay Fulton fired the Swans ahead in the eighth minute, curling a 20-yard free-kick around the wall after debutant keeper Eddie McGinty handled outside his box.

Liam Cullen doubled the lead on 25 minutes, drilling a low, angled shot under McGinty after Harry Darling’s strong challenge caused the ball to run loose.

Oxford gave themselves hope by pulling one back with 18 minutes to go when Alex Gorrin charged down goalkeeper Steven Benda’s over-casual clearance, the ball ricocheting into the goal.

Benda looked to have made up for his error by saving from Tyler Goodrham when the U’s teenager broke clear in the closing stages.

But sub Brannagan fired home a last-gasp free kick, which took a big deflection, to take the tie to penalties.

In the shoot-out, McGinty saved from Matty Sorinola and Brannagan smashed home United’s winning penalty.

