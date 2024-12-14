Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Lauren Price defends WBA welterweight title in style against Bexcy Mateus

14 Dec 2024 1 minute read
Photo Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Lauren Price made an emphatic first defence of the WBA welterweight title after stopping Colombian Bexcy Mateus at Exhibition Centre Liverpool.

A one-sided contest ended in round three as Welsh boxer Price showcased her enviable punching power by flooring her opponent, and the referee called a halt to proceedings.

Mateus hit the canvas in all three rounds as Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Price proved on a different level to her opponent.

Developing

“I enjoyed myself in there tonight,” Price told Sky Sports. “I knew she had a good record, but I’ve had a great camp and on we move.

“Fight by fight I keep learning, keep developing. I’ve still got so much more to come.

“You have seen tonight now, I’m not just all about speed. I can bang as well, so happy days!”

Chris
Chris
38 minutes ago

Wow, good girl Lauren 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿✔️

