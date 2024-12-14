Lauren Price defends WBA welterweight title in style against Bexcy Mateus

Lauren Price made an emphatic first defence of the WBA welterweight title after stopping Colombian Bexcy Mateus at Exhibition Centre Liverpool.

A one-sided contest ended in round three as Welsh boxer Price showcased her enviable punching power by flooring her opponent, and the referee called a halt to proceedings.

Mateus hit the canvas in all three rounds as Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Price proved on a different level to her opponent.

“I enjoyed myself in there tonight,” Price told Sky Sports. “I knew she had a good record, but I’ve had a great camp and on we move.

“Fight by fight I keep learning, keep developing. I’ve still got so much more to come.

“You have seen tonight now, I’m not just all about speed. I can bang as well, so happy days!”

