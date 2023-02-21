Lauren Price heading to Paris to resume professional career against Naomi Mannes

Olympic gold medallist Lauren Price will resume her professional career against Germany’s Naomi Mannes in Paris on March 11.

The Welsh fighter topped the podium in the middleweight division at Tokyo 2020 and has won both of her bouts in the paid ranks, beating Valgerdur Gudstensdottir on points and stopping Timea Belik last year.

Price is operating in the welterweight division and will return to the city where she sealed qualification for the Olympics to face Mannes, who came up short in her bid to claim the European title in November.

Mannes suffered her first defeat in seven contests after dropping a unanimous decision to Kirstie Bavington, but Price is well aware she is set for a stiffer test in opposition next month.

“I know that Naomi Mannes recently challenged for the European title so she’s definitely a step up in competition,” said Price.

“I can’t wait to get over to France and show the world what I’ve been working on. Going to Paris, where I qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, for my third professional bout gives me a similar feeling.”

