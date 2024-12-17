Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Lauren Price v Natasha Jonas to headline all-female bill at Royal Albert Hall

17 Dec 2024 2 minute read
Lauren Price celebrates victory following IBA and WBA World Welter weight bout at Cardiff Utilita Arena. Credit: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Lauren Price and Natasha Jonas will contest a world welterweight unification fight on International Women’s Day next year.

The all-British bout will headline an all-women’s world championship boxing event taking place at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday March 7.

Next year’s unification clash took shape on Saturday night in Liverpool, where Price defended her WBA title with a third-round stoppage of Colombian Bexcy Mateus and Jonas added the WBC title to her IBF belt by beating Ivana Habazin.

“Honour”

Speaking about next year’s contest, Liverpudlian Jonas said: “It’s an honour to be headlining this incredible all-women’s event at such an iconic venue. It shows how far women’s boxing has come.“Throughout my career, I have broken down barriers and achieved what people said I couldn’t, and there is still a lot more to come.

“Lauren Price has a lot of hype around her but I believe this fight is going to be a step too far for her. I’ve been in big fights, I’ve fought world champions and Olympic medallists, but she’s never faced anyone like me as a pro.”

“The belts that I want”

Welsh fighter Price added: “I’m excited to headline such a huge occasion. I have a lot of respect for Natasha Jonas and what she has achieved in the sport, but she has the belts that I want.“When I turned professional after becoming Olympic champion, I wanted to create greatness. This fight, a big all-British unification clash, Wales versus England with five world titles on the line, will help cement my legacy and show that I am number one in the division.

“I believe I’m too young, too quick and too good for Natasha Jonas and I will be bringing the belts back home to Wales with me.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.