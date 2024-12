Lauren Price v Natasha Jonas to headline all-female bill at Royal Albert Hall

Speaking about next year’s contest, Liverpudlian Jonas said: “It’s an honour to be headlining this incredible all-women’s event at such an iconic venue. It shows how far women’s boxing has come.“Throughout my career, I have broken down barriers and achieved what people said I couldn’t, and there is still a lot more to come.

“Lauren Price has a lot of hype around her but I believe this fight is going to be a step too far for her. I’ve been in big fights, I’ve fought world champions and Olympic medallists, but she’s never faced anyone like me as a pro.”