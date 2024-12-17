Lauren Price v Natasha Jonas to headline all-female bill at Royal Albert Hall

Lauren Price and Natasha Jonas will contest a world welterweight unification fight on International Women’s Day next year.

The all-British bout will headline an all-women’s world championship boxing event taking place at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday March 7.

Next year’s unification clash took shape on Saturday night in Liverpool, where Price defended her WBA title with a third-round stoppage of Colombian Bexcy Mateus and Jonas added the WBC title to her IBF belt by beating Ivana Habazin.