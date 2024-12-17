Lauren Price v Natasha Jonas to headline all-female bill at Royal Albert Hall
Lauren Price and Natasha Jonas will contest a world welterweight unification fight on International Women’s Day next year.
The all-British bout will headline an all-women’s world championship boxing event taking place at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday March 7.
Next year’s unification clash took shape on Saturday night in Liverpool, where Price defended her WBA title with a third-round stoppage of Colombian Bexcy Mateus and Jonas added the WBC title to her IBF belt by beating Ivana Habazin.
“Lauren Price has a lot of hype around her but I believe this fight is going to be a step too far for her. I’ve been in big fights, I’ve fought world champions and Olympic medallists, but she’s never faced anyone like me as a pro.”
“I believe I’m too young, too quick and too good for Natasha Jonas and I will be bringing the belts back home to Wales with me.”
