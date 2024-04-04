Lauren Price’s world title fight in Cardiff comes to BBC Wales

BBC Wales will present live coverage of Lauren Price MBE’s World Welterweight Title fight against Jessica McCaskill following a rights deal with promoters BOXXER and Sky Sports.

The fight will see Price challenge American champion McCaskill for the WBA, IBO and Ring Magazine World Welterweight Titles on Saturday 11 May at the Utilita Arena, Cardiff as part of a huge night of boxing in the Welsh capital.

Viewers in Wales will now be able to watch all the action live and free-to-air on BBC Wales as part of a simulcast agreement with Sky Sports, who will be broadcasting the event throughout the UK and Ireland.

Record breaker

History maker Price, the first Welsh boxer to win Olympic gold, has the chance to write her name in the record books again by becoming the country’s first female world champion.

The 29-year-old from Ystrad Mynach is yet to lose a round in the professional ranks but will face her toughest career test when she attempts to dethrone current welterweight ruler McCaskill.

McCaskill is a two-weight world champion, who unified the WBA and WBC World Super Lightweight Titles before moving up in weight to end Cecilia Brækhus’ decade long reign at the top of the welterweight division.

Lauren Price MBE said: “I think it’s incredible to have the support and backing of BBC Wales and Sky Sports together. When I boxed over in Tokyo for the Olympic Games, the pinnacle of my amateur career, it was covered by BBC.

“Now, at the pinnacle of my professional career, they’ll be covering my world title fight too, which is brilliant. I’d like to just say a huge thank you to BOXXER, Sky Sports and BBC Wales for coming together and backing me during my journey to become world champion.”

Boxing history

Carolyn Hitt, BBC Wales’ Head of Sport says, “Wales has a long and proud boxing history and Lauren is already an icon, achieving every accolade – including Olympic gold – as an amateur.

“Now as a professional, she can hopefully make history again in Cardiff in May. We are extremely proud to be able to bring viewers in Wales the opportunity to witness this huge fight free-to-air, in partnership with BOXXER and Sky Sports.”

Ben Shalom, Founder and CEO of BOXXER, says, “We’re delighted that together with Sky Sports we are able to partner with BBC Wales for this historic event.

“Lauren Price is already a star in the sport and one of the most talented and decorated athletes Wales has ever produced. At BOXXER we are committed to growing boxing to new audiences and making it more accessible. We’re excited that everyone in Wales will now have the opportunity to watch Lauren’s crowning moment.”

Homegrown talent

Rob Selmes, Sky Sports Director of Rights, says, “Sky Sports are committed to bringing the biggest sporting moments to sports fans and understand the connection that people feel towards their homegrown talent.

“That’s why we’re pleased to join forces with BOXXER and BBC Wales to make sure that people in Wales can get behind Lauren Price MBE in her landmark World Title fight against Jessica McCaskill and witness potential history in the making for their local girl.”

Further broadcast details for BBC Wales’ coverage will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

