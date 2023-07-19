Leeds sign Wales defender Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea

Leeds have signed Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee.

The versatile Wales defender, 22, has put pen to paper on a four-year deal at Elland Road.

After starting his career at home-town club Exeter, Ampadu joined the Blues in summer 2017 and soon made his first-team debut against Nottingham Forest in the League Cup in September.

He has spent the last four years gaining experience out on loan, playing for Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and Sheffield United before heading to Italy with Venezia and Spezia.

Ampadu made his Wales debut in 2017 and has since earned 44 caps, featuring in their Euro 2020 and 2022 World Cup campaigns.

✍️ #LUFC is delighted to announce the signing of Ethan Ampadu — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 19, 2023

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

