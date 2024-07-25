Left-armers guide Welsh Fire to comfortable victory over Manchester Originals

Left-arm pacemen David Willey, David Payne and Josh Little combined to inspire Welsh Fire to a comfortable victory over Manchester Originals.

Willey, Payne and Little took six for 46 between them from their 60 balls, reducing the Originals to four for four, and then 37 for seven.

The Originals had no answer to the trio – who also registered 36 dot balls amongst their 60 balls of carnage – as they consistently hit heavy lengths at good pace on a pitch that never looked easy to bat on.

Jamie Overton and Scott Currie hung around with the bat for long enough to prevent Originals posting the lowest ever total in The Hundred, but their eventual score of 86 for eight was well below par.

Welsh Fire’s target of 87 seemed academic and it proved as such, knocked off with a record 43 balls to spare, for the loss of just Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Jonny Bairstow.

It was the perfect start for Mike Hussey’s Welsh Fire and it sealed a double win for the Cardiff-based side after their women’s team’s success earlier in the day.

