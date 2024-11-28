Legend Tiatia looking to make his mark in Welsh rugby once again

Simon Thomas

Few overseas players have made a bigger impact in Welsh rugby over the past couple of decades than Filo Tiatia.

Now the Ospreys legend is looking to make his presence felt once again – in his new role as Dragons RFC interim head coach.

He will be at the helm for the first time in Saturday’s BKT URC derby against Cardiff Rugby at the Arms Park, having stepped up from defence coach following the departure of Dai Flanagan.

It’s some 18 years since Tiatia first arrived in Wales, joining the Ospreys from Japanese club Toyota Verblitz.

All Blacks

Although he had won two caps for the All Blacks during his time with the Hurricanes in Wellington, his signing didn’t come with the fanfare that had accompanied the likes of Justin Marshall, Jerry Collins and Marty Holah showing up in Swansea. Plus, he was already in his mid-30s.

But over the next five years, he was to establish himself as one of the Ospreys’ all-time greats with his teak-hard performances in the back row, helping them win two league titles.

Reflecting on his initial move to Wales, he said: “An old mate of mine, Jason Spice, was there at the time.

“So I rang him up and he said it was an ambitious club with some really good players.

“I was an old guy, I wasn’t young. I made my debut at 34, but I played 99 games for the Ospreys, one short of 100.

“The friendships I made there were special.

“I was really deliberate around what I wanted to achieve as a player, but it was more around the ambition of how do we keep getting better.”

Goal

That’s once again the goal now he has taken up the reins at the Dragons.

“What we are trying to grow here are standards,” he said.

“It’s an opportunity for everyone to be galvanised and move forward. We are learning as we go.

“We have got a lot of work to do. All we can do is keep improving our environment.

“We are trying to utilise the resources and the people we have. There is a lot of young talent here and it’s a pleasure working with them. We need to give them an opportunity. It’s about being courageous in our selections and it’s about instilling belief.

“As players and coaches, it’s about how we embrace the challenge. It’s about connecting with our community and making sure the Dragons area is with us.”

After hanging up his boots in 2011, Tiatia returned to Toyota Verblitz as coach, ahead of spells with the Sunwolves, Japan, Auckland and Moana Pasifika.

Then, this summer, he headed back to Wales following a call from his old pal Flanagan.

“I wasn’t looking to move anywhere, but Dai reached out,” he explained.

“He is a good mate of mine. We played together at the Ospreys. I listened to him about what he needed and I felt I could help.

“I was leaving my five children, my beautiful wife and the rest of my family behind in New Zealand, so it was a strange one.

“But I felt I could add value to the programme as a defence coach.”

Exit

The season started well with a victory over his old team, the Ospreys, but then five straight BKT URC defeats culminated in Flanagan’s exit.

“When a decision like that gets made, it’s out of my control and out of the players’ control,” says Tiatia.

“It has been made and we are adapting.

“It is much busier for me, but it’s not my first rodeo.

“I have been head coach in different teams from grass roots to Super Rugby.

“I have stepped into the role, so we will see how that sort of grows.

“I am a humble man. I am really clear where I’m from. I’m Samoan, I’m born in New Zealand. I am here to help a group collectively to be better and keep challenging each other.

“My father used to say ‘Why do you fear man? They have two arms, two legs, they bleed the same’. You always have an opportunity to impose yourself or not, so you make a choice.”

Looking ahead to Saturday evening’s encounter, he said: “We are excited to play against Cardiff. They are a good side.

“Local derby games are really special. I remember playing against Cardiff when I played for the Ospreys and they are special games. Players have an opportunity to play against their local rivals from just up the road.

“It’s an opportunity this weekend to play at our best. We will get the players prepared and get excited.”

