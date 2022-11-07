Leicester will not underestimate Newport after Stockport scare – Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers insists Leicester will not take Newport lightly in the Carabao Cup following their second-round scare at Stockport.

The Foxes squeezed past the League Two Hatters on penalties in August, with Daniel Iversen saving three spot-kicks.

They host Newport on Tuesday aiming to reach the last 16 and manager Rodgers will resist the temptation to rotate.

“We want to get through, I won’t be making too many changes,” he said.

“We have a game on Tuesday and a lot of the players need to be ready to go again.

“I changed the team about when we went to Stockport and we nearly went out. I don’t want to do that. I want to go through. I’ve shown that every time I’ve been here in the cup competitions.

“We’ll make some changes, naturally, but there won’t be too many.”

Jonny Evans

Jonny Evans could figure in Tuesday’s cup clash.

The defender has been battling a calf injury but is edging closer to fitness and may feature.

Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) remain out for the Foxes, who survived a scare against Stockport in the last round in August to eventually win on penalties.

Newport’s Offrande Zanzala is expected to sit out following his recent setback from a hamstring injury.

He returned against Southampton in the EFL Trophy in October after three months out but is set to miss the trip.

The Exiles will be looking to upset Leicester again having beaten them 2-1 in the FA Cup in 2019.

Leicester provisional squad: Ward, Iversen, Smithies, Vestergaard, Faes, Evans, Amartey, Justin, Thomas, Castagne, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Tielemans, Barnes, Albrighton, Praet, Vardy, Daka, Iheanacho, Perez.

Newport provisional squad: Day, Townsend, Ovendale, Norman, Clarke, Farquharson, Lewis, Demetriou, Woodiwiss, Bright, Twamley, Drysdale, Bowen, Wilmott, Dolan, Bennett, Nevers, Lindley, Moriah-Welsh, Karadogan, Wildig, Waite, Evans, Stokes, Collins, Zimba, Bogle

