Leicestershire draw again as Glamorgan comfortably bat out rain-hit final day

Leicestershire made it seven draws from seven County Championship matches this season with a stalemate against Glamorgan in Division Two.

Visitors Glamorgan ended day four 157 for four in their second innings, 201 runs in front with Sam Northeast 41 not out.

Leicestershire are the only side in either division to be both winless and unbeaten this season.

A draw seemed likely on the final day, which started with Glamorgan holding a lead of 58 with one wicket down.

Slow progress

And the slow progress of the opening hour did nothing to alter that perception.

After a long wait for the day’s first boundary, extended by a 20-minute rain interruption, Marnus Labuschagne began to get things moving.

But a couple of wickets before lunch provided some encouragement for Leicestershire.

Scott Currie looked a tad fortunate to trap Eddie Byrom lbw but there was no good fortune about Ben Mike’s dismissal of Labuschagne (31) as he bowled the Australian with his second delivery.

Two overs after lunch, Mike bowled Kiran Carlson and Glamorgan were effectively 135 for four, with 62 overs left in the day.

Rain

But Chris Cooke and Northeast guided Glamorgan to 132 for four – a lead of 176 – when more rain arrived before just before 3pm.

Cooke and Northeast extended their partnership to 66 when play resumed after an early tea, at which point more gathering rain clouds and the rare sighting of Australian opener Marcus Harris bowling in a first-class match signalled the direction in which the contest was drifting.

Harris had bowled only 16 overs in his 13-year career and was left on 99 balls delivered in first-class cricket – still looking for his maiden wicket – when the skies opened again and another Leicestershire draw was confirmed.

