Leigh Halfpenny and Ken Owens to make club returns after lengthy injury layoffs

Full-back Halfpenny will start Saturday’s United Rugby Championship game against Benetton in Italy.

And hooker Owens is among the replacements as Scarlets chase their first league win of the season.

Halfpenny has not played since suffering a knee injury when Wales beat Canada 15 months ago. It was his 100th Test appearance for Wales and the British and Irish Lions.

But 33-year-old Halfpenny’s return is a timely one, with Pivac having lost Liam Williams for the entire autumn series due to a collarbone injury that required surgery.

October 2021

Owens, meanwhile, has had a back problem. He made his last Scarlets appearance in October 2021, and has not represented Wales since the Six Nations campaign earlier that year.

Owens, 35, played a half for Welsh Premiership side Carmarthen Quins last weekend, and came through unscathed.

Wales kick off their autumn programme against New Zealand on November 5, before hosting Argentina, Georgia and Australia.