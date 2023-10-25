Leigh Halfpenny announces international retirement after 101 caps for Wales

Leigh Halfpenny has announced he is to retire from international duty with Wales following the team’s exit from the Rugby World Cup.

Wales were knocked out by Argentina at the quarter-final stage, with Halfpenny’s final appearance of the tournament coming in the pool-stage victory over Portugal.

The full-back’s last game for his country will be in next week’s match against the Barbarians in Cardiff.

His international retirement comes having won 101 caps, and with 801 points scored he is third in the all-time Welsh list behind Neil Jenkins and Stephen Jones.

In a statement, he said: “After having time to reflect after the Rugby World Cup campaign, it’s with a heavy heart that I’ve decided it’s time for me to step away from international rugby.

“The decision hasn’t been easy, but the time feels right for me now and I look forward to running out one last time against the Barbarians at home next week.

“It’s been a huge honour and a privilege to put on the Welsh jersey and represent my country over the last 15 years.”

