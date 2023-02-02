Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Leigh Halfpenny ruled out of Wales’ Six Nations opener with back problem

02 Feb 2023 1 minute read
Leigh Halfpenny during a training session. Photo David Davies PA Images

Full-back Leigh Halfpenny has been ruled out of Wales’ Guinness Six Nations opener against Ireland in Cardiff on Saturday with a back problem.

Halfpenny was due to win his 98th cap and make a first Wales start for 19 months, but assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys said he had suffered a back spasm and would miss the game.

Experienced Cardiff back Liam Williams will replace Halfpenny in the number 15 shirt.

Williams missed Wales’ entire Autumn Nations Series campaign this season because of injury, and has not started for his country since last summer’s South Africa tour.

Back spasm

Humphreys said: “Unfortunately, Leigh had a back spasm this morning and Liam will be playing.

“I think it’s more disappointing for him as a person. He is an unbelievable professional and an unbelievable person.

“He has got to pick himself up again. You feel for him that he’s got to pull out at this late stage.

“Liam is good to go.”

