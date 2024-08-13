Leyton Orient hit four past Newport to reach Carabao Cup second round

Goals by Dan Agyei, Diallang Jaiyesimi, Brandon Cooper and Charlie Kelman earned Leyton Orient a 4-1 victory over Newport in their first-round Carabao Cup clash.

Orient scored after just 43 seconds when Agyei collected a pass from Jayden Sweeney before steering the ball past County’s debutant keeper Jacob Carney and into the net off the inside of the far post.

There were nine added minutes to what was a scrappy first-half mainly due to a back injury sustained by an assistant referee. He was replaced by the fourth official and an appeal for a qualified referee saw a member of the crowd take on the fourth official duties after the break.

In the seventh minute of added time, Orient doubled their lead.

Sean Clare crossed into the box where unmarked Jaiyesimi rose to power a close-range header into the net.

Dominant after the break, O’s extended their advantage on 51 minutes when central defender Cooper powerfully headed in from an Ollie O’Neill pass before County responded through substitute James Clarke’s header on 61 minutes.

But Orient re-established their three-goal cushion on 74 minutes when substitute Kelman angled his shot across Carney into the far corner to underline their overall superiority.

