Liam Williams and Dan Biggar ruled out of Wales’ final World Cup warm up game

Dan Biggar and Liam Williams will miss Wales’ final World Cup warm-up game against South Africa on Saturday.

Both players had been selected to start the match in Cardiff, but have been withdrawn as a precautionary measure.

The Welsh Rugby Union said that full-back Williams had a tight hamstring, with Biggar suffering from back irritation.

Cai Evans is promoted from the replacements’ bench to make his Test debut as Williams’ replacement, while Sam Costelow replaces fly-half Biggar.

Evans’ spot on the bench is filled by Scarlets back Tom Rogers.

