Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Liam Williams and Dan Biggar ruled out of Wales’ final World Cup warm up game

17 Aug 2023 1 minute read
Wales’ Dan Biggar. Photo Nigel French / PA Images

Dan Biggar and Liam Williams will miss Wales’ final World Cup warm-up game against South Africa on Saturday.

Both players had been selected to start the match in Cardiff, but have been withdrawn as a precautionary measure.

The Welsh Rugby Union said that full-back Williams had a tight hamstring, with Biggar suffering from back irritation.

Cai Evans is promoted from the replacements’ bench to make his Test debut as Williams’ replacement, while Sam Costelow replaces fly-half Biggar.

Evans’ spot on the bench is filled by Scarlets back Tom Rogers.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
David Pearn
David Pearn
1 hour ago

Well that could be a blessing in disguise can’t afford those two getting injured, I’m sure Cai Evans and Costello are well up for this good luck boys.

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.