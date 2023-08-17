Liam Williams and Dan Biggar ruled out of Wales’ final World Cup warm up game
Dan Biggar and Liam Williams will miss Wales’ final World Cup warm-up game against South Africa on Saturday.
Both players had been selected to start the match in Cardiff, but have been withdrawn as a precautionary measure.
The Welsh Rugby Union said that full-back Williams had a tight hamstring, with Biggar suffering from back irritation.
Cai Evans is promoted from the replacements’ bench to make his Test debut as Williams’ replacement, while Sam Costelow replaces fly-half Biggar.
Evans’ spot on the bench is filled by Scarlets back Tom Rogers.
Well that could be a blessing in disguise can’t afford those two getting injured, I’m sure Cai Evans and Costello are well up for this good luck boys.