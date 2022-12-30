Liam Williams boost for Wales ahead of Six Nations

Wales boss Warren Gatland has received a major boost ahead of this season’s Six Nations Championship with Liam Williams returning to action.

Williams has been sidelined since suffering a shoulder injury on his Cardiff debut in September.

The injury ruled him out of Wales’ Autumn Nations Series campaign, but he will begin his comeback in Cardiff’s United Rugby Championship clash against the Ospreys on Sunday.

Williams, a full-back or wing who has won 81 caps, was a key performer during Gatland’s previous reign as Wales head coach from 2008-2019.

Gatland handed him his Test debut in 2012, and Williams featured in Wales’ last two World Cup campaigns.

He also toured with the British and Irish Lions to New Zealand in 2017 and South Africa last year when Gatland was Lions head coach, playing in five Tests.

Cardiff rugby director Dai Young said: “It’s great to welcome Liam Williams back, who along with our other senior players brings so much experience, drive and energy.”

Wales’ Six Nations opener is against Ireland in Cardiff on February 4, with Gatland due to name his squad for the championship during the next three weeks.

