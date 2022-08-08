Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Loanee Chanka Zimba set to start as Newport travel to Luton

08 Aug 2022 1 minute read
Chanka Zimba in action for Northampton last season. Photo Bradley Collyer PA Images

Newport travel to Luton in the Carabao Cup still seeking their first victory of the new season, having taken just one point from their opening two League Two fixtures.

Defender James Clarke (hip) has missed the games against Sutton and Walsall and will again sit out.

Cardiff loanee Chanka Zimba is yet to start since moving to Rodney Parade and could be in line for his full debut.

Priestley Farquharson underwent knee surgery earlier in the year but has played in pre-season and could yet make his competitive return.

Luton duo Reece Burke and Luke Berry will be pushing for starts as the Exiles visit Kenilworth Road.

Burke and Berry came off the bench in Saturday’s 1-1 Sky Bet Championship draw at Burnley as they returned from injury.

Manager Nathan Jones is likely to make changes with Alfie Doughty potentially being available.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (knee) is still out as the likes of Tom Lockyer and Matt Macey push for starts.

