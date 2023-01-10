Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Louis Rees-Zammit set to miss Wales’ opening Six Nations games

10 Jan 2023 2 minute read
Wales’ Louis Rees-Zammit (centre) is tackled by Georgia’s Demur Tapladze (left) and Miriani Modebadze (right) during the Autumn International match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Picture by Joe Giddens / PA wIRE

Louis Rees-Zammit appears increasingly unlikely to be fit for Wales’ opening Guinness Six Nations games against Ireland and Scotland.

The Gloucester wing suffered an ankle injury during his team’s Gallagher Premiership defeat at Leicester on Christmas Eve.

And while he is continuing to progress on the rehabilitation front, Ireland’s visit to Cardiff on February 4 looks too soon.

“He is doing all right,” Gloucester head coach George Skivington said.

“I think he will be available mid-Six Nations. That is a rough guide and not set in stone, though.”

Rees-Zammit has missed Gloucester’s last two Premiership fixtures, and he will now sit out Heineken Champions Cup appointments with Leinster and Bordeaux-Begles.

Rees-Zammit, who has won 22 caps, would be a major attacking weapon for Wales head coach Warren Gatland.

Gatland, in charge of Wales for a second time, is due to name his Six Nations squad next week.

While the back-three positions are not an area of weakness, given players like Liam Williams, Leigh Halfpenny, Josh Adams, Rio Dyer and Alex Cuthbert are available, Rees-Zammit offers an additional try-scoring dimension.

After the Ireland Test, Wales tackle Scotland at Murrayfield seven days later before hosting England on February 25.

