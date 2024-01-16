Louis Rees-Zammit to quit rugby for a shot at playing in the NFL

Louis Rees-Zammit has announced he is to take a step back from rugby for a shot at playing American Football in the NFL.

He issued a statement on social media which detailed his reasons for the shock move.

Zammit has been released by his club Gloucester with immediate effect so he can “pursue his dream” of a career in American football.

The Gallagher Premiership club made the stunning announcement as Wales head coach Warren Gatland prepared to unveil his squad for the Guinness Six Nations Championship.

Gloucester said: “Gloucester Rugby have agreed to release winger Louis Rees-Zammit with immediate effect to enable the 22-year-old to pursue his dream of playing in the National Football League.

“The Welsh international has accepted an invitation to join the NFL International Player Pathway, which provides elite athletes from around the world with an opportunity to earn a place on an NFL roster.”

In a post on social media LZR wrote: “I would like to take this opportunity to announce a significant career decision that I have taken after careful consideration. In a move that I am extremely excited about, I can confirm that I will be joining the NFL’s International Player Pathway program (IPP) in pursuit of earning a spot on an NFL roster in the United States for 2024.

“Opting to step away from international rugby on the eve of the Six Nations has been a painstaking decision, but I am extremely excited to take up a once in a lifetime opportunity to pursue a new challenge. My immense gratitude also goes to Gloucester Rugby – a club that is extremely close to my heart – and particularly George Skivington and Alex Brown, for allowing me to head in a different direction over the next few weeks.

“Although this decision may come as a surprise, I would like to reiterate that this does not necessarily mean I am retiring from rugby, but rather at this age and stage of my life, I am excited to explore a unique challenge that has the potential to diversify my skill set.

“My best wishes go out to Wales for the upcoming Six Nations and year ahead, while I will continue to closely follow the continued progress of Gloucester from afar. To all my followers, fans and family, I thank you for your support, and look forward to having your backing throughout this next chapter.

