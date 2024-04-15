Luis Reece and Brooke Guest bat Derbyshire to draw at Glamorgan

Derbyshire earned a draw at Glamorgan in their County Championship Division Two clash thanks to a superb unbeaten stand from Luis Reece and Brooke Guest.

Derbyshire had an improbable target of 401 to chase on the final day as they resumed play in Cardiff on 40 for one.

The early wickets of David Lloyd and Wayne Madsen gave Glamorgan early hope of securing victory but those were the last wickets to fall in the match.

Reece finished on 91 not out off 209 deliveries with Guest undefeated on 72 off 147 as they took Derbyshire to 225 for three before the players shook hands.

Overnight rain

Play began 15 mins late due to overnight rain but Glamorgan wasted little time getting their first wicket of the day.

Derbyshire had added just three runs to their total when former Glamorgan player Lloyd was run out by a sharp throw from Mason Crane for 24.

James Harris then bowled Madsen for 25 to leave Derbyshire in trouble at 79 for three.

But from there Reece and Guest took charge and they safely reached the lunch break with no further complications.

A heavy shower during the interval kept the players from the field and took more overs out of a game that started to look destined for a draw.

Another brief shower took the players off the field on the stroke of tea as Derbyshire survived the afternoon session with no further loss.

When play resumed, the unlikely victory equations saw Derbyshire needing 212 runs from 34 overs while Glamorgan required seven wickets on a pitch that was flattening out as the match progressed.

And neither outcome was threatened as Reece and Guest looked untroubled by the Glamorgan bowling attack throughout the evening session and the eventual draw saw both teams claim 11 points.

