Luke Rowe hopes to end career at Tour of Britain after moving forward retirement

Luke Rowe has announced he will retire from cycling at the end of the 2024 season, a year earlier than originally planned.

The 34-year-old signed a new two-year contract with the Ineos Grenadiers in October last year, but has not raced since suffering a concussion in a crash at the E3 Saxo Classic in March and said that had been a factor in his decision.

‘No regrets’

“I’ve had an amazing career and I have absolutely no regrets,” the Welshman said.

“But the last 18 months have been testing in different ways and with this latest crash and resulting injury, it just feels like now is the right time to bow out, head home to Wales and spend a bit more time with my family.”

Rowe has spent his entire professional career with the Grenadiers, formerly Team Sky, since joining in 2012.

He won the opening stage of the Tour of Britain in his first campaign but, rather than for his own results, has forged a reputation as an outstanding road captain.

Tour de France

Rowe played a key role in Tour de France victories for Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal, and was part of five Tour-winning teams.

No timetable has been set for his return to racing as he follows the team’s concussion protocols, but Rowe said he hoped to bow out at the Tour of Britain in September.

“For now, I am focusing on recovering from this latest injury and working with the team and doctors to try and get back on the bike,” Rowe said.

“I have the rest of the season left and would like to race again in 2024 – with the Tour of Britain being my dream race to end on. The fans around the world have always been amazing but it would be pretty special to end my career racing around the UK in front of home fans.”

