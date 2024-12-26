Luke Williams hails ‘near-perfect’ Swansea performance in win over QPR

Swansea boss Luke Williams hailed a near-perfect performance as his side coasted to a 3-0 victory over QPR.

The Hoops’ seven-match unbeaten run, which had lifted them off the bottom of the Championship table and up to 14th, came to a crashing end as they were comprehensively outplayed.

The home fans at the Swansea.Com Stadium had three goals to cheer before the break as their side totally dominated proceedings from the off, enjoying 85 per cent possession in the opening 45 minutes.

It enabled Luke Williams’ side to rise two places to 10th and end a run of three games without a win at home.

“The first half was near perfection and if we perform like that, I am going to be very happy. I thought it was an excellent performance,” said Williams, who left the pre-match and half-time talks to club captain Matt Grimes.

“We were terrified of QPR because they are one of the most in-form teams in the last six or seven games, so we really tried to focus on getting the correct performance because maybe we took our eye off that.

“I think we got a bit close to the play-offs and it got a bit scary and maybe we lost sight of performing in the correct way. We certainly didn’t disappoint ourselves with our performance today.

“We managed to get a foothold in the game and performed to a really high level. Certainly today was one of the best examples of how we should play.”

Williams put a lot of the success on the pitch down to attitude and performance of Grimes and added: “It stunk of a performance inspired by our captain.”

QPR manager Marti Cifuentes made three changes at the break and is hoping for an improved performance against Norwich at the weekend.

“It was a disappointing first half. We knew Swansea would try to start strongly and they are a side that likes to control possession,” said Cifuentes

“We knew we needed to defend out box well because they are a team that likes to cross a lot, but we were late in the duels and gave them the extra second that makes the difference in quality players breaking the lines.

“Our first half was very poor and we weren’t at the level we were in our last few games. We gave them the opportunities to score.

“The second half was about showing pride and to compete for the fans who had travelled. We made a step forward.

“We have to move on. I prefer to lose one game 3-0 than three games 1-0, and hopefully today is just a bad game and we can recover for Norwich.”

