Luke Williams: ‘I wasn’t expecting that – it was very, very disappointing’

Swansea boss Luke Williams accepted his side deserved to leave East Yorkshire empty-handed after a 2-1 defeat at Hull City.

He said: “I thought it was a dreadful performance and a result that matched it for us.

“I couldn’t tell you why we played like this, but we were certainly very, very poor.

“In fairness, I didn’t even celebrate our goal as, from a performance point of view, it was not good enough.

“I was hoping there would be a reaction (from the Sunderland game), but I don’t think we’re in that place as a group just yet.”

Williams added: “They were better than us. We played well against Sunderland for 45 minutes and then we were dreadful.

“I was disappointed, but I wasn’t expecting that.

“I didn’t think either side played particularly well, but I wasn’t expecting that – it was very, very disappointing.”

New Hull head coach Ruben Selles challenged his players to “push forward” after the Tigers ended a 13-match winless run.

Bottom of the Sky Bet Championship at the start of the day, substitute Mason Burstow brought much-needed relief to home fans with a fine winner after 80 minutes.

Selles said: “I think we played a really good game. We were clear in what we wanted, and we minimised our opponents.

“The only problem we had was when we conceded and lost control of the game.

“When we were 2-1 you saw a team that kept doing what they knew they were doing.

“They did not retreat and when you retreat you will concede goals.

“I think it was a powerful feeling at full-time.

“The club, the fans, the players and the staff have been looking for this feeling for long enough.”

Hull, who had won just three previous home games in the calendar year, were worthy victors against a strangely passive Swansea side.

The hosts opened the scoring through a combination of wretched defending and Joao Pedro’s deflected strike after 34 minutes.

From a position of relative authority, Selles’ men then gifted Swansea an equaliser when unmarked Harry Darling headed home eight minutes later.

But despite having struck the woodwork in the second half, when Ben Cabango headed onto the base of the right post, the visitors could not match Hull’s intensity after the restart.

And they were deservedly punished when Burstow, who was given an inexplicable amount of time to choose his spot, screwed a shot from outside the box into the bottom-right corner late in the game.

