Luke Williams ‘not interested’ in West Brom speculation as Swansea keep soaring

Luke Williams says his focus is on Swansea and not on reports linking him with the West Brom job.

Speculation over Williams and the Baggies vacancy emerged before Swansea’s dramatic 2-1 win over Luton on Sunday took them to ninth in the Sky Bet Championship.

“I don’t believe that’s true for a start,” Williams, 43, said about suggestions that he is in the running to succeed Carlos Corberan at The Hawthorns.

“Secondly, we have a game every three days so I’ve well and truly got my head down and I’m not interested in that for the time being.

“I’m hoping we’re in the middle of something. Let’s continue to try and build that.”

Asked if there was any point West Brom contacting him or his agent, Williams – who has been at Swansea for nearly 12 months and is contracted until 2027 – said: “They can phone my agent and leave me to do my job here.

“That’s the reason for having the agent.”

Myles Peart-Harris headed Swansea’s stoppage-time winner after Goncalo Franco had cancelled out Carlton Morris’ fifth-minute opener before half-time.

Portuguese midfielder Franco later left the pitch in tears after having four teeth rearranged, according to Williams, and ending the afternoon in hospital.

Williams said: “He was in tears because he wanted to play. But he has four teeth in a completely different position to where they were when the game kicked off.

“He is not crying because his teeth have been rearranged. He is crying because he wants to carry on playing.

“He was desperate to stay on but he was dizzy and he couldn’t close his mouth properly. He has been taken to hospital but I will try to see him now.”

Luton’s ninth successive away defeat leaves them four points from the relegation places.

Level at 1-1 when Joe Johnson was sent off after 68 minutes for a second bookable offence, Luton – who lost at Bristol City on Boxing Day while Swansea were beating QPR at home – were penned in their box for almost entirely for the last quarter.

“I do think it’s a little bit unfair,” Hatters boss Rob Edwards said of two successive festive away fixtures.

“The lads have given everything but it’s a challenge logistically. It’s tradition in this country at this time of the year, but two away games makes it more difficult.”

On teenager Johnson’s second booking, Edwards said: “The referee’s got to be sure. We’ve gone in and spoken to him and he will stand by his decision.

“Joe is trying to get out of the way and I don’t think there’s any contact.

“I’ve looked at it back a few times. It’s not Joe’s fault, it’s just an unfortunate moment.”

