Luke Williams predicts busy summer ahead for Swansea after 14th place Championship finish

Swansea head coach Luke Williams admits he has a busy summer ahead after the 1-0 defeat against Millwall in the final game of the season saw his side finish 14th in the Championship.

Millwall climbed to 13th in the table off the back of eight wins in 13 games since boss Neil Harris started a second spell at The Den in February.

Following Saturday’s defeat, the Swans ended in 14th place, two points below the Lions.

Flat

What had been a largely flat end-of-season affair burst in to life in the final quarter.

Matt Grimes saw his penalty saved by Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic, and Belgian midfielder Casper de Norre’s first goal in English football fired the visitors ahead before an ugly confrontation between Swansea substitute Jerry Yates and Lions defender Japhet Tanganga saw the pair sent off.

Williams said Yates had apologised for his role in the incident, saying the striker was “antagonised and reacts badly”.

Harris said: “At the time I only saw Yates’ punch. He deserved to go, it angered me.

“I’ve seen it back and there was a scuffle before it. I think that’s down to the panel to decide do they both deserve to go?

“Japhet has told me he hasn’t swung a punch, but you’ve got to be careful if you push a player how that’s interpreted by the referee.”

Disappointing

The Swansea boss added: “It’s a disappointing way to end, but we have to draw the line under this season and look forward to the next one.

“If anyone felt there wasn’t work to do, they must be crazy. This is another example of why we need to improve, this was a winnable game.

“We’ve come a long way from the beginning of my reign here.

“We take the ball off the opposition pretty well and we’re able to build up well with the ball and get to the final third, but we need to find more solutions to scoring goals.”

