Luke Williams: ‘The time for fighting was on the pitch’

After losing the South Wales derby 3-0 at the Cardiff City Stadium, Swansea have now lost four consecutive away games and boss Luke Williams criticised their attitude in a contest that became fractious in the closing stages.

Players from both camps had to be separated at the final whistle, an ugly melee that could well interest the Football Association’s disciplinary committee.

Williams said: “From our point of view it’s pathetic. If we think that in any way that’s going to in some way take attention away from a shoddy performance, we’re very much mistaken.

“The time for fighting was on the pitch, fighting for the ball, fighting for our fans to make one more run forward, make one more tackle, jump for one more header.

“To try to make more one more action to the box, to try to make one more recovery run when your legs have gone.

“That’s fighting, not scrapping on the pitch and swearing and pushing.”

Cardiff had won only one of their previous derby meetings with Swansea, but dominated this contest in the Welsh capital almost from start to finish.

Callum Robinson rewarded their superiority at the start of the second half with two goals in the space of four minutes.

Dimitrios Goutas’ header midway through the second period secured Cardiff’s biggest league victory over their arch-rivals since a 5-0 rout at their former Ninian Park home in April 1965.

