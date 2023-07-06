Manchester United sign Wales defender Gemma Evans

Manchester United have announced the signing of Wales defender Gemma Evans.

The 26-year-old, who has 50 international caps, joins after two seasons with Reading, who were relegated from the Women’s Super League last term.

Evans said in a statement from United: “It’s a massive honour to sign here. It’s something I’ve dreamt about.

“The ambition of the club is what brought me here. Seeing how well the girls did last year was amazing. It’s just an unbelievable feeling to be here now.

“The progression of the club is something I want to be on board with and help build on the amazing foundations already here.”

United secured a first ever Champions League qualification with a second-placed finish in the WSL last season, and were also FA Cup runners-up.

Boss Marc Skinner said: “Gemma will bring a wealth of experience to our playing squad and offer even more versatility to our playing style.

“Her international credentials and WSL experience will help us, as we navigate multiple competitions. We are delighted to welcome Gemma into our Manchester United family.”

