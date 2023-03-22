Mark Alleyne appointed as Glamorgan white-ball head coach

Former England all-rounder Mark Alleyne has been appointed Glamorgan’s new white-ball head coach.

Alleyne, who played 10 one-day internationals between 1999 and 2000, will oversee Glamorgan’s Vitality Blast and Royal London One-Day Cup campaigns and also work alongside red-ball head coach Matthew Maynard.

“This unique splitting of the domestic roles – often reserved for international teams – tells me the club are serious about competing on all fronts,” Alleyne, 54, told the official Glamorgan website.

“Working in the white-ball coaching team with England in 2022 has given me the stimulus to make a big mark domestically. I am here unequivocally to do just that.”

Alleyne played for Gloucestershire between 1986 and 2005, scoring over 23,000 runs and taking 850 wickets in all forms of cricket.

He had a three-year spell as Gloucestershire head coach until 2007 before succeeding Clive Radley as head coach of the MCC two years later.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

