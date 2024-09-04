Mark Harris ‘buzzing’ to be back in Wales squad after starring role for Oxford

Mark Harris believes he is a striker reborn after hitting the goal trail to win back his place in the Wales squad.

Harris has scored 16 league goals for Oxford in 2024 – a total only bettered in English football by Manchester City’s Erling Haaland – with four of those coming in the second tier this term.

In doing so, Harris became only the second player in Sky Bet Championship history to score in a newly promoted club’s first four games.

Confidence

“Being the main man definitely helps with your confidence,” said Harris, who chose to leave Cardiff last year and drop down a division at Oxford just six months after being part of Wales’ World Cup squad in Qatar.

“As soon as you play with a smile on your face, you normally play your best football.

“When you don’t know if you’re playing, or which position, and you are in and out it makes it tougher. I moved to try to establish myself as a proper number nine.

“I did get offered a contract at the end of the season I left Cardiff. I just thought it was better for me to move on and try and get some game time elsewhere.

“I wasn’t a main starter at Cardiff. It was tough sometimes playing and sometimes not.

“I just wanted to reignite my career and I haven’t looked back at Oxford.

“Liam Manning played me a lot last season and now Des Buckingham has also put his faith in me. I feel a lot better player now through being given the chance to play and show what I can do.”

Overlooked

Harris’ form has caught the attention of new Wales boss Craig Bellamy after his role in Oxford’s rise through the League One play-offs last season was overlooked by previous manager Rob Page.

Being called up for Nations League ties against Turkey and Montenegro represents a reunion for 25-year-old Harris, as Bellamy coached him during his time as a Cardiff youth player.

“I worked with Craig when I was in the Cardiff under-18s,” Harris said. “I learned quite a bit from him and he was really good for me.

“When I saw he was going to be the new Wales coach I was happy because I knew I’d worked well with him before.

“Now I’m looking forward to learning more from him this week and beyond.”

Self belief

Wales host Euro 2024 quarter-finalists Turkey on Friday as Harris makes his first return to the Cardiff City Stadium since leaving the club, for whom he nearly made 100 appearances, 14 months ago.

He said: “I always had the self-belief and self-confidence that I would be able to get back into the Welsh squad and I’m buzzing.

“It will be great to be back at Cardiff City Stadium and hopefully I can get a few minutes or even a start, who knows?

“My confidence is pretty high after a good start to the season at Oxford and I hope to get a chance to prove myself for Wales.”

