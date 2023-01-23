Mark Hudson makes first comment on being sacked as Cardiff City manager

Mark Hudson has issued a statement after he was relieved of his duties as manager of Cardiff City.

In a statement posted by the League Managers’ Association, the former Cardiff City captain and until last week, boss of the Bluebirds, commented for the first time on being sacked.

He said: “It has been just over a week since I left my position as manager of Cardiff City. It is hard to put into words and to share what an honour and privilege it felt to manage this team.

“I would like to thank the fans – you Bluebirds – for making me and my family feel at home from the very first moment I arrived at the club. You are the lifeblood of the club and the way you supported the team, the coaching staff and my family is a testament to the people of Cardiff and our fans around the world. Please continue to get behind the squad, coaches and manager.

“I also want to thank Steve Morison for bringing me back to Cardiff. Without him, none of this would have been possible.

“To the board and the ownership, I am eternally grateful for the opportunity to first captain, then coach and eventually manage this wonderful club.

“I also want to recognise the players for their commitment and drive during my time as manager. I enjoyed every minute working with this group. The squad showed the passion and desire that the club and fans deserve every day in training and in games.

“My coaching staff deserve particular mention for their work over the course of this season. They showed diligence and ambition for the challenges that go with the job throughout my time as manager. The same must be said for all the wonderful people I met and worked alongside across the club, they make the difference behind the scenes.

“I leave with a full heart and I look forward to what the future holds for me and my family. I wish the club, players, staff, and fans the utmost success moving forward. I am sure our paths will cross again.”

Hudson’s assistant coach Dean Whitehead has now been put in temporary charge of the club, as the search continues for a new manager.

