Mark Jones to replace Toby Booth as Ospreys head coach

Toby Booth will leave his role as Ospreys head coach at the end of the 2024-25 season.

The Ospreys said that former Bath and London Irish coach Booth, who masterminded progression to the United Rugby Championship play-offs and EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-finals last term, will be succeeded by former Wales wing Mark Jones.

Jones will step up from his current position as Ospreys defence coach, with Justin Tipuric replacing Jones in that job.

Ex-Wales flanker Tipuric, who retired from international rugby in 2023, will hang up his boots next year to concentrate on coaching.

Tipuric won 93 caps for his country and joined the Ospreys 15 years ago.

‘Natural succession’

“I came here four years ago with a very definite project, and I am leaving because it is the right time and there is a natural succession in place,” Booth said, in a statement released by the Ospreys.

“Sometimes it is about timing, and I think the time is right for the group. I also think the time is right for me to move on to something a little different.”

Tipuric added: “The most exciting part for me is going into the coaching group and learning all the time.

“From when I first started playing to now at the end of my playing career, I feel like I have always learnt something new every day at the Ospreys.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

