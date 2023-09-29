Mark Williams beats Ding Junhui to reach Cazoo British Open quarter-finals

Mark Williams advanced to the quarter-finals of the Cazoo British Open after coming from behind to beat Ding Junhui 4-2 in Cheltenham.

Three-time world champion Williams, winner of this title for a second time in 2021, lost the first two frames against China’s Ding, who posted a break of 123 in the second.

The Welshman subsequently stormed back with four in a row to secure progress, clinching victory with a break of 99.

Williams will next face China’s Fan Zhengyi, who defeated compatriot Ma Hailong 4-1 with breaks of 81, 71 and 54.

Tom Ford meets Xiao Guodong after they beat Scott Donaldson 4-1 and Ali Carter 4-2 respectively.

In Thursday’s late matches, Iran’s Hossein Vafaei made two century breaks as he progressed with a 4-2 win over Graeme Dott.

Barry Hawkins, who had seen off world number eight Kyren Wilson in the last round, narrowly went down 4-3 to China’s He Guoqiang, while Jack Lisowski and four-time world champion Mark Selby earned victories over Fergal O’Brien and David Gilbert respectively.

