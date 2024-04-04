Mark Williams powers to victory over Judd Trump at Tour Championship

Mark Williams won six of the last seven frames to beat Judd Trump 10-4 and reach the semi-finals of the Tour Championship.

Both players made just two breaks over 50 in a scrappy contest, but Welsh veteran Williams used all his experience to edge three frames on the black, one on the pick and one on the blue.

Earlier in the day, Gary Wilson came from 8-7 down to beat Zhang Anda 10-8 and book a semi-final showdown with Ronnie O’Sullivan, a player he beat en route to winning the 2022 Scottish Open.

“I’m not someone who crumbles because of who I am playing,” said Wilson, who remains unhappy with his technique despite reaching the last four.

“For me, it’s all about how I am feeling and playing. If my action is gone then my confidence is on the floor and I can’t find any way of hitting it.

“If that happens then it doesn’t matter who I’m playing. I am trying to iron that out, it’s not really working. But I am in the semis so let’s see what happens.”

