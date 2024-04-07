Mark Williams storms back to beat Ronnie O’Sullivan in Tour Championship final

Mark Williams won seven straight frames as he came from behind to inflict Ronnie O’Sullivan’s first final loss in five years at the Tour Championship in Manchester, winning 10-5.

O’Sullivan had recovered from a 3-1 deficit to end the afternoon session with a 5-3 lead, having scored all four centuries in the match up to that point.

But the tide turned completely when the players returned in the evening as O’Sullivan struggled to find any rhythm and Williams took virtually every opportunity that came his way.

Momentum

Williams levelled the match at 5-5 with a break of 104, then made consecutive breaks of 99 and 112 to go 8-5 up and O’Sullivan could not find a way to halt the momentum, despite mistakes from both players in what proved to be the decider.

“Not bad,” Williams said on ITV4. “I played well all day. I was 3-1 up, 5-3 down, he played unbelievably well and sometimes you’ve got to hold your hands up, but tonight I took it to him and played really well.

“It’s not bad for a part-timer. What can I say? I never thought I’d be winning tournaments at 49, so who knows? The World Championships are around the corner. He’s the man to beat, but you never know. I’ll try my best.”

O’Sullivan said: “I think he’s been the best player, the most consistent player, over the last five years. He rarely plays a poor match and the way he’s played this week and tonight, he’s an amazing player. He’s so talented and I think he’s better now than he’s ever been.

“I tried to give it everything. I did it this afternoon to stay in the match but he’s so consistent, so strong, if you don’t consistently play top-level snooker he’ll eat you alive.”

