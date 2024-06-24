Marnus Labuschagne helps put Glamorgan on top against Northamptonshire

Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with 93 as Glamorgan took control of their Vitality County Championship match against Northamptonshire in Cardiff.

Glamorgan reached the close on 390 for eight in the Division Two clash, 111 runs in front of Northamptonshire’s first-innings total.

Kiran Carlson made 71 and Chris Cooke scored 58 as Glamorgan set about building a match-winning lead, with Luke Procter’s three for 36 the best return for the visitors.

Glamorgan began day two on 36 without loss and Billy Root and Eddie Byrom moved the score to 63 before Byrom edged left-arm spinner Liam Patterson-White’s second ball to Prithvi Shaw at first slip for 22.

Root was dismissed for 41 by Justin Broad when he was trapped lbw with the score on 85 but from there Labuschagne and Carlson batted brilliantly for a stand of 140.

Inswinger

Labuschagne looked certain to make it to his 10th Glamorgan hundred but was trapped by a Broad inswinger that hit him in front of the stumps.

Captain Sam Northeast hit his first ball to the boundary but he edged Raphael Weatherall behind three balls later and when Carlson was caught behind off Procter, Glamorgan had lost three wickets for 42 runs.

Timm van der Gugten was promoted to seven and his stand with Cooke put on 68 runs and took Glamorgan into the lead.

Van der Gugten was the aggressor, making 41 of those runs from 63 balls before he too edged to Lewis McManus off Procter.

Cooke fell in the closing stages of the day but James Harris and Mason Crane got Glamorgan to the close with the lead past three figures.

