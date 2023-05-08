Martin hints at summer contract talks as Swansea finish season with a comeback win

Russell Martin indicated talks could take place this summer about extending his contract with Swansea following Monday’s win at home to West Bromwich Albion.

City fought back from 2-0 down, with Luke Cundle and Olivier Ntcham cancelling out goals from Okay Yokuslu and Semi Ajayi before Joel Piroe curled home a free-kick for his 20th goal of the season in injury time to seal the victory.

Fresh investment is arriving at the club this summer and new chairman Andy Coleman’s in-tray will include tying manager Martin down to a new deal.

Martin was appointed Swansea boss in August 2021 and has one year left on his current deal – but has been linked with a potential summer vacancy at Leicester.

“He (Coleman) said he likes what we’re doing,” said Martin. “There’s maybe other priorities at the moment but we’ll see.

“He’s said the ownership group have expressed an interest in trying to extend the contract.

“We’ve got guys out of contract, so that’s got to be a real priority.

“Whatever comes first, I don’t know. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

The victory over the Baggies saw the Swans finish in 10th place in the Championship, while West Brom saw their play-off hopes dashed as they finished 9th.

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan expressed his pride at turning around his side’s season despite the final-day loss.

Faded

When he took charge in October, West Brom were second bottom of the Championship, but fought back strongly before they faded over the run-in winning, only three of their final 10 games.

“The target we had was difficult, to change the momentum of the season,” he said.

“It was very uncomfortable. We moved fast, we focused on the possibilities, and I feel very proud.

“It’s a pity we didn’t achieve the play-off positions, but the team has put in a lot of effort.

“We arrived to the last moment of the competition and the players did not stop to believe, to try and make their best.”

On summer squad strengthening, Corberan added: “I do not know the limitations or the situation (of the club), but from tomorrow I will guarantee to work as in football there is no time to waste.

“As fast as we know our possibilities and resources the better for us to play the team that West Bromwich needs to have.”

