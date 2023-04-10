Martin praises players courage after comfortable win at Wigan

Swansea boss Russell Martin admitted he enjoyed watching his side cruise past lowly Wigan, managed by his former Scotland team-mate Shaun Maloney.

Joel Piroe scored both goals and hit a post before the break as the Swans ran riot at the DW Stadium to leave Wigan eight points adrift with only five matches to go.

“I really enjoyed watching us this afternoon,” Martin said. “They had a really good spell in that second half, which they are entitled to have at home.

“They’re really fighting for Shaun, we watched a few of their recent performances and some of the results they’ve had have been really unfortunate.

“But we handled it well and the only disappointing thing is we didn’t get that third goal which would have really killed it off.

“I’m really proud of the players, that’s back-to-back clean sheets and we looked really solid defensively.

“We gave them very little and at the same time created so many chances for ourselves.

“The goals were outstanding and the second one probably encapsulates everything we work on in training.

“But it can’t happen if the players don’t have the courage to do that.

“They showed an unbelievable amount of courage, against a really aggressive Wigan press and they didn’t stop pressing all game.

“It was a beautiful goal for the players and I’m delighted for the travelling supporters.

