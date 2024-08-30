Masked band produces stunning Wales inspired football shirt

They’re the enigmatic Welsh outfit who have built up a sizeable buzz in Wales.

Masked rap outfit Gwcci recently released their debut album ‘GAFR’ and to celebrate these keen Welsh football fans have produced their own beautifully-designed Wales-inspired football shirt.

A collaboration with independent kit brand Icarus, the shirt is available to pre-order until tomorrow, Saturday, August 31.

A spokesperson for independent kit brand Icarus, said: “Working with bands is always a highlight for us, but when a group like GWCCI comes along, heads turn in the Icarus office. Not only do they perform their songs exclusively in Welsh, but they do it all totally anonymously, making them one of the country’s most exciting (and mysterious) acts.

“Here they are at a festival debuting their new collab with Icarus, a play on a vintage Wales shirt featuring our brand new retro fabric.

“They’re running a preorder on these limited edition shirts until the end of the month, so head to the GWCCI club shop on our website to pick up one of your own!”

Gwcci are the mysterious Welsh rappers exploded into 2024 with the ambition to raise the temperature of the Welsh music scene.

The band members conceal their identities using masks, bucket hats and sunglasses and play a variety of different genres ranging from techno, RNB, trap, drill and drum and bass.

The new album ‘GAFR’ follows the release of critically acclaimed tracks such as ‘Hotel’ and ‘Canna’ which described life in Pontcanna and was accompanied by a music video shot in and around the Cardiff community.

Gwcci are managed by the Welsh music record label BICA Records.

