Mason Crane joins Glamorgan on season-long loan from Hampshire

Leg-spinner Mason Crane has joined Glamorgan on a season-long loan from Hampshire.

Crane, 27, won a solitary Test cap for England in the 2017/18 Ashes and also has two T20 caps for his country but has struggled to find a consistent role at the Ageas Bowl.

Frustration

Last term proved a major frustration and, with the experienced left-arm spinner Liam Dawson excelling, he managed only two first-class appearances and one wicket.

Reflecting on his chance to reboot his career at Sophia Gardens, Crane said: “I’m very thankful for the opportunity at Glamorgan and incredibly excited to get to work and push towards a successful season with the team.”

Head coach Grant Bradburn added: “Mason joins us with a strong reputation and first-class record behind him and we aim to provide Mason with the environment and opportunity for him to thrive with Glamorgan.

“We look forward to welcoming Mason to our squad as we look to set a new course for success.”

