Matt Grimes serves one-match ban as Swansea host Wigan

Swansea will be without captain Matt Grimes for the Sky Bet Championship match against Wigan.

Midfielder Grimes will serve a one-match suspension after collecting a fifth caution of the season in the midweek defeat at Preston.

Forward Jamie Paterson, who had been out with a groin problem, is pushing for a start after impressing off the bench on Tuesday night.

Veteran midfielder Joe Allen (hamstring) and Liam Walsh (Achilles) both continue their rehabilitation.

Wigan will have Graeme Shinnie available again after missing the defeat at Stoke through suspension.

Forward Charlie Wyke made a welcome return from a hamstring problem as a substitute on Wednesday night, so should be involved again.

Club captain Jamie Jones is set to continue to deputise in goal for Ben Amos, who suffered a cracked rib in the recent loss at QPR.

Defender Tom Pearce (ankle) continues his recovery, along with Ryan Nyambe (knee) and forward Callum Lang (ankle).

