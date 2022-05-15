Matthew Potts claims seven wickets as Glamorgan collapse at Durham

Matthew Potts enhanced his England credentials by claiming a career-best seven-wicket haul and inspiring Durham to a dramatic 58-run victory over Glamorgan.

Potts took five scalps on the final day of their LV= Insurance County Championship Division Two clash at the Riverside, which Glamorgan started requiring 126 runs to win with seven wickets intact.

Potts, who had claimed two wickets on Saturday evening, was in breathtaking form as he ended the innings with figures of seven for 40 and match figures of 11 for 101.

Glamorgan were to rue a collapse from 65 for two to 137 all out in pursuit of their victory target that began when Marnus Labuschagne was out from the penultimate ball of day three.

Once Potts – who has been linked with a place in team-mate Ben Stokes’ first Test squad as England captain – made inroads in the early overs of the final morning, the momentum as truly with the home side.

And they went on to record their first win this season in the second tier.

Bouncer

Durham required a fast start and Potts answered the call, producing a vicious bouncer that caught the glove of Kiran Carlson. Carlson was not thrilled with the decision, but umpire Alex Wharf raised the finger.

Potts then prised out Sam Northeast, who had looked comfortable at the crease. Scott Borthwick initially spilled the catch, but managed to clamp his legs together to claim the ball at the second attempt to send Northeast on his way for 26.

Potts made way after his initial burst, but Brydon Carse ensured the intensity from the hosts did not wane.

He bowled with pace and accuracy after struggling in the first innings. An array of short-pitch bowling ended Billy Root’s stay at the crease for 10 as he gloved one behind, attempting a hook shot that had previously brought him a boundary earlier in the over.

Sensing another opportunity Borthwick brought Potts back into the attack for a short spell.

The 23-year-old claimed his fourth five-wicket haul of the season when he pinned Glamorgan skipper David Lloyd lbw, who was batting at number eight after suffering an injury on day three.

Carse turned the momentum firmly in the favour of the home side when he found Chris Cooke’s outside edge before lunch, removing the last recognised Glamorgan batter.

Potts sensed blood after lunch, and he drove his side over the line by dismissing Michael Neser lbw with a brilliant yorker before clean bowling Michael Hogan to wrap up the victory.

