Matthew Revis’ career-best bowling figures move Yorkshire into winning position against Glamorgan

Matthew Revis delivered career-best bowling figures of five for 50 to force Glamorgan to follow on at Sophia Gardens and help Yorkshire move into a winning position on day three of their LV= Insurance County Championship clash.

Chasing back-to-back wins after their recent triumph against Derbyshire, Yorkshire dismissed the Welsh county for 273 in their first innings as they chased a total of 500. That left them trailing by 227 and they were forced to bat again.

When play ended five overs short due to bad light, Eddie Byrom and Sam Northeast had put on 90 for the third wicket to take the home side to 120 for two.

Revis, 21, had picked up three wickets the previous evening and was quickly into action again at the start of a rain-affected morning session.

He had Kiran Carlson caught at short leg by James Wharton for 64 to end a promising sixth-wicket stand of 73 with Dan Douthwaite.

Clean bowled

He then clean-bowled the home side’s second-highest scorer Andy Gorvin (47), who had been joined by number 11 Jamie McIlroy in a tail-wagging session that plundered 56 very welcome runs.

Glamorgan reached 213 for seven by lunch, but seven balls into the afternoon session Ben Coad trapped danger man Douthwaite lbw for 37 and followed that up by clean-bowling James Harris with his next ball. McIlroy denied him a hat-trick and went on to score an unbeaten 30.

Yorkshire skipper Shan Masood had no hesitation in asking Glamorgan to follow on and Coad struck with only his second ball of the innings to remove Zain-ul-Hassan. It was the second time in the match the opener had fallen to the Yorkshire paceman, this time caught at first slip by George Hill.

Colin Ingram then fell to a catch at first slip off Dom Bess to make it 30 for two in the 13th over and the second-innings slide seemed to be on.

It was 35 for two at the tea interval before opener Byrom and Northeast finally got to grips with the bowling.

Byrom scored 40 in the first innings and this time around successfully reached his half-century with a streaky two between the wicketkeeper and slip off Adam Lyth in the 36th over.

By the end of play their third-wicket stand – Northeast is unbeaten on 45 – had been worth 90 and carried Glamorgan to within 107 runs of avoiding an innings defeat.

