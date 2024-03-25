Matty Jones concerned by Wales Under-21 friendly against Morocco’s Olympics squad

Wales Under-21 boss Matty Jones admits he is concerned by the “imbalance” of playing Morocco’s Olympics squad.

Jones’ youngsters meet Morocco’s Under-23 side in the Turkish coastal resort of Antalya on Tuesday fresh from beating Lithuania in European Championship U21 qualifying.

“We were searching for a friendly and it wasn’t ideal because it’s an Under-23 side and my decision is to go to the opposite end of our age group,” said Jones.

“Morocco could potentially go very strong because they are in preparation for the Olympics this year.

“I worry about the imbalance, but it is a fixture that provides an opportunity for people to make an impact and impress.

“I want to give exposure to players who have maybe not experienced as much game time within the campaign.”

Lithuania

Wales went to the top of their Euro 2025 qualifying group by beating Lithuania 2-1 in Newport on Friday.

Lewis Koumas scored on his Liverpool debut against Southampton in the FA Cup last month, and the 18-year-old came off the bench at Rodney Parade to score a superb winner on his U21 bow.

Jones said: “It was only right there was an opportunity. We wanted to take advantage of the confidence he has built at Liverpool and the success he’s had there.

“We know how clinical he is and it’s about carving and finding those opportunities for him in front of goal.”

